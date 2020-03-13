Prudent Pet Footer

Nick Volkert

Since launch, Prudent Pet has had a consistent look on the footer with an alternative logo of the logo pets popping up, peaking over the legaleze, originally over the bottom of the browser.

Thought it was a fun branding element, and it's used on the even materials and some of the print material to promote the young pet insurance brand.

Check it out: Prudent Pet

