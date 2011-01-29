A couple of elements from the game we're doing this year at the Nordic Game Jam; a retro themed fighting game... With raptors. What could go wrong? :P



We're on our 32nd hour (out of 48), still lots to do - but it's coming along. must drink more coffee.

UPDATE: Video of the game in action. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-AaV_-E-o0