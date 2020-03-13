Wisecraft

Gents Barber Club - Brand Identity Design

Gents Barber Club - Brand Identity Design design logo negative space lettermark identity designer typography brand logomark for sale unused buy clever visual identity smart mark logotype designer barber logo branding brand identity black and white tuxedo suit scissors
  1. Gents-Barber-Club-Drib.jpg
  2. Gents-Barber-Club-Drib2.jpg

Gents Barber Club is an old school barbershop located in San Francisco, they specialize in old school barbering techniques so we aimed to convey that vibe on their brand identity ✂⁣

Our objective was to create a logo that appeals to people looking for a traditional service but is still fit for the modern age usage, such as on an app icon.

Gents barber club drib 01 copy 4x
Rebound of
Gents Barber Club - Logo Grid
Wisecraft
