Gents Barber Club - Brand Identity Design

Gents Barber Club is an old school barbershop located in San Francisco, they specialize in old school barbering techniques so we aimed to convey that vibe on their brand identity ✂
Our objective was to create a logo that appeals to people looking for a traditional service but is still fit for the modern age usage, such as on an app icon.
