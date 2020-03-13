Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Benefits of Misery

The Benefits of Misery denver oklahoma city procreate illustration
Benefit #1: The company.

I had a dream about this, actually, in the beginning of the pandemic and thought I'd try and recreate it in waking life. I feel like it's a mythological, social commentary.

Posted on Mar 13, 2020
