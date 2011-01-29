Joie Brown

Penelope Character Maquette

Penelope Character Maquette pygmy goat goat maquette sculpture
A shot of the finished Penelope the goat! He turned out adorably, I think...

Penelope Character Maquette
By Joie Brown
Posted on Jan 29, 2011
