Mr. T-Rex at the Carnival

Mr. T-Rex at the Carnival tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur watercolors carnival
A watercolor piece I'm working on for a scholarship competition. Mr. T-Rex visits the carnival...

Posted on Jan 29, 2011
