Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Singlayn

HiCook Recipes App

Singlayn
Singlayn
  • Save
HiCook Recipes App recipes healthy food design mobile ios concept chief ux ui recipe card recipe app recipe food card food app food kitchen cooking foodies
Download color palette

HiCook Recipes App for iOS and Android. You can save your favorite recipes into custom collections, as well as rate and save recipes for later. Each recipe has a brief description, a list of tips, and nutritional information. Step-by-step guides make sure you know exactly what you’re doing, and it’s easy to share your favorite recipes with family and friends.

You can purchase our digital goods at UI8.net

Singlayn
Singlayn

More by Singlayn

View profile
    • Like