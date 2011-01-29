Patrick Haney

Loop Marks Part 3

Another try at it. Went with spacing between the loops that was middle ground from the last options, and adjusted the diagonals of the other shape in the 2nd and 3rd logo here. I'm torn between the two different looks here...

Posted on Jan 29, 2011
