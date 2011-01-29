Drew Smith

Statusboard Icon statusboard icon ipad interface alert status
The icon which I designed for my iPad Statusboard, which is coming together yet still it has a long way to go. the board itself is actually made with iWeb. Pitiful, I know, but it works.

Posted on Jan 29, 2011
