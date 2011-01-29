Stefan Nitzsche

Phidelity Icon

Stefan Nitzsche
Stefan Nitzsche
  • Save
Phidelity Icon icon logo phi color golden ratio
Download color palette

I'd really like to get feedback on this shot. It's our new company logo icon. “Phi” in “Phidelity” is taken from the Greek letter φ which stands for the golden ratio. The icon is a colored and 3D shaped geometrical way to construct the golden ratio with a ruler and a compass.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2011
Stefan Nitzsche
Stefan Nitzsche

More by Stefan Nitzsche

View profile
    • Like