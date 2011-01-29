John Neiner

John Neiner
John Neiner
Portrait corelpainter11 portrait painting
An outlandish concept to update my twitter and about.me backgrounds.
Painted in Corel Painter 11. Hats off to Sir Walter Scott for the wardrobe reference and pose!

Posted on Jan 29, 2011
