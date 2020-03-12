12 Groves - Brand identity Design

12 Groves is a company that does worldwide delivery of Premium Olive Oils.

The client gave me the challenge of developing a brand identity that conveyed the traditional production of the olive oil, while keeping a modern and premium look.

The result was a mix of modern and ancient elements on a single brand identity, blended on a way that is appealing either to a 64 years old olive oil collector or a 32 years old house wife who wants a good olive oil for her dishes.

