12 Groves - Brand identity Design

12 Groves - Brand identity Design illustration design logo design lettermark identity designer typography brand logomark negative space logo luxury visual id smart mark olive oil logotype designer g letter branding brand identity packaging design box package
12 Groves is a company that does worldwide delivery of Premium Olive Oils.

The client gave me the challenge of developing a brand identity that conveyed the traditional production of the olive oil, while keeping a modern and premium look.

The result was a mix of modern and ancient elements on a single brand identity, blended on a way that is appealing either to a 64 years old olive oil collector or a 32 years old house wife who wants a good olive oil for her dishes.

12 Groves - Logo Grid
By Wisecraft
