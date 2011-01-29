Cole Henley

TINY v

Cole Henley
Cole Henley
  • Save
TINY v logo branding identity grayscale greyscale grey monogram moveabletype webfont chunk
Download color palette

Massively neglected the online presence for my freelance work - TINY v - so after attending the inspirational New Adventures conference last week and some doodles on my daily commite thought would start work on some identity ideas including a logo.

Trying to keep it simple - just one font and nothing too fancy with emphasis on the content (work samples). The web font seen is the loveable Chunk from the League of Moveable Type.

Cole Henley
Cole Henley

More by Cole Henley

View profile
    • Like