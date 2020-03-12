Good for Sale
Bunin Dmitriy

Super Basic Icons - Multimedia Set 🎼

Bunin Dmitriy
Bunin Dmitriy
Hire Me
  • Save
Super Basic Icons - Multimedia Set 🎼 design tools free icons mockups wireframing design elements webdesign icon set iconography multiplayer video mobile icons ui kit symbols design system interface freebie sketch ux ui
Super Basic Icons - Multimedia Set 🎼 design tools free icons mockups wireframing design elements webdesign icon set iconography multiplayer video mobile icons ui kit symbols design system interface freebie sketch ux ui
Download color palette
  1. content-1.png
  2. content-2.png

Super Basic Icons

Price
$8
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Super Basic Icons

Super Basic Icons multimedia and player symbols set.

Read article on Medium

---
Follow Bunin✦UX
Twitter | Medium | Instagram | Website

Bunin Dmitriy
Bunin Dmitriy
Maker, web & icon designer
Hire Me

More by Bunin Dmitriy

View profile
    • Like