Reina Castellanos

Negative Ice (finished)

Reina Castellanos
Reina Castellanos
  • Save
Negative Ice (finished) ice fabric design gouache pattern design
Download color palette

A snippet of one of the final designs (three total). I haven't actually scanned it yet (final piece is huge! around 19 x 24 inches), but will soon.

6cf1ff35062f08b5fe167993d63ce7e2
Rebound of
Negative Ice
By Reina Castellanos
View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2011
Reina Castellanos
Reina Castellanos

More by Reina Castellanos

View profile
    • Like