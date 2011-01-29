Daniel Öberg

logo brand circle star a
My first shot here at Dribbble, got a feeling I´m going to love this place!
Thanx Bearlogger for the invite!

This is a logo for my company called Artic Studios » www.articstudios.se

Posted on Jan 29, 2011
