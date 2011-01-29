Daissy Designs

Pigmented Specimen - Crimson

Daissy Designs
Daissy Designs
Hire Me
  • Save
Pigmented Specimen - Crimson renderedthreads poster
Download color palette

Promotional poster I made for the For Art's Sake Typography Exhibition 2011 - Crimson version.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2011
Daissy Designs
Daissy Designs
Hi, I'm Daissy, Sr UX Designer open for remote opportunities
Hire Me

More by Daissy Designs

View profile
    • Like