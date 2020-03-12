Check out the screens we’ve designed for a parcel tracking app. Hope you like it!

📦 What is this product about? With this app, it’s possible to trace the full path of orders. Whether the user ordered a $2 T-Shirt or a $2k MacBook.

📍What was the main goal? To achieve the best possible UX. Particularly, to let users get things done quickly. For that, we made the ‘Search by Track Number’ field, stand out more. Because the tracking number is exactly what the user needs to see order details.

💚 Why did we use green? We opted for green to make the accents and focus users on the most important app parts. Plus, this color is strongly associated with high security. When it comes to package tracking services, security is a top priority, isn’t it?

