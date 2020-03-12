Majharul Islam

Book Cover-1

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, shortened as Sheikh Mujib or just Mujib, was a Bangladeshi politician and statesman. He is often called the father of Bengali nation. He served as the first President of Bangladesh and later as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh from 17 April 1971 until his assassination on 15 August 1975.This book cover is a dedication to him.

Posted on Mar 12, 2020
