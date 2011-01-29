Herson Rodriguez

Button Exploration V2

Button Exploration V2 buttons orange pink grey dark black web
This is the fixed version.

On the one before I put a highlight on the top left corners of the buttons an I think thats what was making it look a bit blurry.

Better?

By Herson Rodriguez
Posted on Jan 29, 2011
