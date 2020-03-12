Ruby Jewelry eCommerce Store

Ruby is a fully responsive Jewelry PSD template that comes with a unique and clean design. It is pixel-perfect designed, making sure your final creation is flexible and easily extendable. It will be the best choice for an attractive shop website that sells jewelry.

Main Features of this TemplateL:

✔️ Modern and Creative Design

✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout

✔️ Very Easy to Customize

✔️ Pixel Perfect Design

✔️ Easy to Customize

✔️ Retina Ready

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Follow me on Uplabs | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook | Behance