Kyle Meyer

CO Exhibitions Design-a-thon

Kyle Meyer
Kyle Meyer
  • Save
CO Exhibitions Design-a-thon co
Download color palette

Doing a design marathon today for a local art gallery I'm involved with (CO Exhibitions). Edward Quinn and I are strategizing, designing, producing, and launching the website in about 12 hours! This is part of hour 1, the initial concepting phase of rough ideas.

Background in this shot is from Aaron Draplin's recent show.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2011
Kyle Meyer
Kyle Meyer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kyle Meyer

View profile
    • Like