Education course app- integration

Hello guy!

Look at my new project, the integration of the education course app,

This product is mainly for users who want to learn every day, so that users can easily learn what they want to learn. The main goal of this product is to design simple and beautiful, achieve efficient product browsing and ordering process, improve user experience, reduce unnecessary trouble in user learning, make learning more smooth.

I hope you like it.

Press "L" to indicate some endpoints!

If you like my work, please come with us. I'll stick with it

Follow me：Instagram