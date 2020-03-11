Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
carlos
UG Lab

Education course app- integration

carlos
UG Lab
carlos for UG Lab
Hello guy!

Look at my new project, the integration of the education course app,

This product is mainly for users who want to learn every day, so that users can easily learn what they want to learn. The main goal of this product is to design simple and beautiful, achieve efficient product browsing and ordering process, improve user experience, reduce unnecessary trouble in user learning, make learning more smooth.

I hope you like it.
If you like my work, please come with us. I'll stick with it

