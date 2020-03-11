Brüel & Kjær — Heterodyne Analyzer Type 2010

Trending designs to inspire you
😍Recreation of old Heterodyne Analyzer Type 2010 from Brüel & Kjær. A vacuum tube amplifier and band pass filter from the 1960s. I first saw a version of it at Hainbach... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7htGC2XVBw
Download full version: http://nenadmilosevic.co/graphics/bruel-kjaer-frequency-analyzer.png