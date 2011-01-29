Philipp Antoni

Server/HTPC Interface

Server/HTPC Interface ui random
Working on a (totally superfluous, over-the-top and ridiculous) status screen to greet me whenever I turn on my TV.

Posted on Jan 29, 2011
Hi​​​​

