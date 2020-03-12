Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Anton Tkachev
UI8

Control Animated V

Anton Tkachev
UI8
Anton Tkachev for UI8
Hire Us
  • Save

Control Animated

Price
$24
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Control Animated
Download color palette

Control Animated

Price
$24
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Control Animated

Some fun from our last collaboration with Craftwork

This collection includes 9 SVG animations (seamlessly looped) and all project related source files.

Control Animated [Volume 1] already available at UI8 🔥

Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW

UI8
UI8
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by UI8

View profile
    • Like