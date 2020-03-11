landing page for JustAsk.Me

Trending designs to inspire you
When creating the landing page for the project "JustAskMe", the main task we set ourselves was to familiarize the user with the product and quickly convey the value of the #platform to the target audience. To solve this problem, it was decided to use laconic design and vivid illustrations that demonstrate the basic idea of the application.
https://northell.design