Steve Fisher

Local Running

Steve Fisher
Steve Fisher
  • Save
Local Running letters overlay marathon logo
Download color palette

So this is still rough but I'd love some feedback. Meant to convey motion in a not-so-obvious way. The new event is meant to be taken seriously and attract a wide spectrum community people. Plus the community has great edwardian architecture which is pulled into the color palette through the brown.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2011
Steve Fisher
Steve Fisher

More by Steve Fisher

View profile
    • Like