Pricing Page for Over Web

With the launch of our open beta so close I can almost touch it! 😁 We've been exploring web billing requirements and user experience best practices. Here's a shot of the pricing page and some of the process work involved, hope you like!
Would love to hear your thoughts on pricing psychology and design best practices 💛
