Tamsyn Danielle

Pricing Page for Over Web

design billing product design webflow ux ui user flow pricing
  1. Pricing Page.jpg
  2. User Flow - interaction.jpg
  3. User Flow.jpg

With the launch of our open beta so close I can almost touch it! 😁 We've been exploring web billing requirements and user experience best practices. Here's a shot of the pricing page and some of the process work involved, hope you like!

Would love to hear your thoughts on pricing psychology and design best practices 💛

Posted on Mar 11, 2020
