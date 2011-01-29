Jason Schwartz

Poggled Selector Menu + Ditka Ditka Ditka

web menu checkboxes gray da bears ditka glow
New dropdown menu for Poggled.com. Should be coming soon to the site (hopefully this week.)

Posted on Jan 29, 2011
