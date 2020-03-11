Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone! 👋
I worked hard last couple of weeks to create a theme for WordPress that looks like Medium. I really love Medium and its best feature - great readability.
Check out the live demo:
Median - a WordPress theme like Medium
and 👉 Buy here