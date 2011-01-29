Justin Mezzell

Ironclad Hot Air Balloon

Some work on a new graphic narrative that serves as an ode to Jules Verne. The hot air balloon is set amidst a world of steampunk constructs that use crafted light as a source of power.

Posted on Jan 29, 2011
