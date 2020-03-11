🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Friends!
Some days ago we launched a new website for the EnginZyme company. EnginZyme creates the most general and efficient technology platform for chemical production that the world has ever seen. The platform combines the breadth and power of nature (enzymatic cascades) with the efficiency of the chemical industry (packed bed reactors) in a best-of-both-worlds technical solution.
And today we want to share a small home page interaction with you.
What do you think about our animation idea? 🧐
We are open for a new project! Email us — info@obys.agency
Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter