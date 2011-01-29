Dennis Eusebio

Design Mixtape 1

Design Mixtape 1 music cover mixtape
Putting together a series of mixtapes this year for fellow designers. First cover I'm working on so far. Wanted to have some fun with old school design books I had in my library.

Link to Mixtape: http://www.mediafire.com/?l2w22mx8d45q2sg

Posted on Jan 29, 2011
