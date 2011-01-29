Chris J. Davis

Just working out an idea

comics ipad sketches
Something I have wanted for a long time is a comic app that allows me to loan comics out to other people, and of course borrow them from other people. Just sketching some ideas out in case time allows for some dev!

Posted on Jan 29, 2011
