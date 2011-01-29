Herson Rodriguez

Button Exploration

buttons orange pink grey dark black web
I want to start designing some web/UI/Buttons etc... so I started with this. Never made buttons before so I know they are not near perfect, but just wanted to explore and practice.

What do you think?

Posted on Jan 29, 2011
