Mubashar Iqbal

Mubdo UI Rework

Mubashar Iqbal
Mubashar Iqbal
  • Save
Mubdo UI Rework tasks todo ui
Download color palette

Based on the feedback from beta users, I reworked the UI for Mubdo.

Reorganized things a little, and made the overall font size larger.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2011
Mubashar Iqbal
Mubashar Iqbal

More by Mubashar Iqbal

View profile
    • Like