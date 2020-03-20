Alex Bartlett

Hike & Hang with Outdoor Voices

Alex Bartlett
Alex Bartlett
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. OV-HikeHang-FB.mp4
  2. OV-HikeHang-Insta.mp4

It was really fun to get to make a quick graphic for our event with Outdoor Voices. Literally blending the two worlds together. Check the second gif for the Instagram story version. Hopefully looking to do a few more like this in the summer, come join us!

Alex Bartlett
Alex Bartlett
Encouraging more #TimeOutside
Hire Me

More by Alex Bartlett

View profile
    • Like