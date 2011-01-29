Craig 'iPhaze' Philips

Zosha HD?

Craig 'iPhaze' Philips
Craig 'iPhaze' Philips
  • Save
Zosha HD? zosha icon iphone retina
Download color palette

Now, this is far from finished (obviously!) Im just throwing the idea out there. Been thinking about this for a while. Wanna see what kind of feedback I get and suggestions.

Ps - Perspective looks crazy-wrong at this resolution. Suggestions?

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2011
Craig 'iPhaze' Philips
Craig 'iPhaze' Philips

More by Craig 'iPhaze' Philips

View profile
    • Like