Fyza Hashim

community icons

Fyza Hashim
Fyza Hashim
  • Save
community icons icons twitter tumblr dribble forrst behance facebook linkedin circles yellow navigation
Download color palette

I'm redesigning my portfolio and this is the top right corner of it so far, haha...EXCITING!

I'm always up for critiques and suggestions so please let me know what you think.

Fyza Hashim
Fyza Hashim

More by Fyza Hashim

View profile
    • Like