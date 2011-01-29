Kevin Andersson

Shanghai - Soon!

So, everything has been tightened up. No flipping clocks, just simple textfields with nice insets, a brand new logo, a nice silvery toned down compass, and darker buttons. All to put focus on the main game - which is looking really nice with the new assets.

