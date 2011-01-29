Trending designs to inspire you
Gamulike is my working name for this project...I can't relieve the real name at this time. For a clear view of my concept take a looksie at the larger version. I wanted to make it really user friendly with only three choice's. Now to make aq landscape screen to show where the three choices end up. Having so much fun designing this!