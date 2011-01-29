Ray Brown

From Anuvva Muvva

From Anuvva Muvva ink pen hand drawn
I got a real kick out of the definition of "bruvva" on Urban Dictionary: "A brother that is always down for lovin' and fighting for his men." I just had to sketch this out. Pen and paper. Wacom for colors.

Posted on Jan 29, 2011
