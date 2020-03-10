Nick Volkert

Movematcher Quote Result Icons

Movematcher Quote Result Icons icon design product design ux design ui design iconography icon set icons
Updated the movematcher quote result icons where the users data is denoted by an associated icon. Showing off the muted color scheme as well as the small breaks in the line art rule I applied to the icons.

Check them out: movematcher.com

Posted on Mar 10, 2020
Creative in Greater Chicagoland. Go SOX!
