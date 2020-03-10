🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Updated the movematcher quote result icons where the users data is denoted by an associated icon. Showing off the muted color scheme as well as the small breaks in the line art rule I applied to the icons.
Check them out: movematcher.com