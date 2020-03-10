Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wisecraft

CartFlows - Brand Identity Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
CartFlows - Brand Identity Design design logo design logo negative space identity designer typography brand logomark case study behance project smart mark cart logotype designer lettermark ecommerce letter f grid layout branding brand identity app logo design
CartFlows - Brand Identity Design design logo design logo negative space identity designer typography brand logomark case study behance project smart mark cart logotype designer lettermark ecommerce letter f grid layout branding brand identity app logo design
Download color palette
  1. Cart-Flows-Drib.jpg
  2. Cart-Flows-Drib3.jpg

CartFlows is a software that lets users build powerful sales funnels on WordPress.

Back in 2018 they needed a brand identity system that would appeal to eCommerce experts and mom & pop shops alike. The goal was to have 5000+ websites using CartFlows within the first year of launch.

We more than doubled their goal, and after working with us, they are now the #1 sales funnel builder for WordPress!

Check out the full case study on Behance!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Cartflows dribbble
Rebound of
CartFlows - Logo Animation
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like