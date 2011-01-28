Adam Darowski

One more filter

Adam Darowski
Adam Darowski
  • Save
One more filter baseball jquery infographics sabermetrics blue hall of fame lucida grande
Download color palette

Let's add one more filter for Hall of Famers inducted via the Writers vs. the Veteran's Committee.

4758a590e542511ed70e7903176ec208
Rebound of
Blowing myself away with this one.
By Adam Darowski
View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2011
Adam Darowski
Adam Darowski
Head of User Experience at Sports Reference, LLC

More by Adam Darowski

View profile
    • Like