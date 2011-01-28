Michael Joseph

iPhone Version

Michael Joseph
Michael Joseph
  • Save
iPhone Version iphone mobile web personal jquery jqtouch red ios
Download color palette

Every good site needs an iPhone-optimized version. Here's a screenshot of mine.

Note: not just a mock-up...it's ready for launch :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2011
Michael Joseph
Michael Joseph

More by Michael Joseph

View profile
    • Like