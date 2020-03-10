Banking App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
This is our attempt to create a better digital banking experience. Spend money wisely and check the screens we’ve designed!
💰 To save vertical screen space, we’ve decided to display cards using horizontal scrolling. Users just swipe left/right and choose what they need.
💶 Rather than overloading the app with irrelevant data, we opted for a very minimalistic style and used pleasant colors for highlighting key elements on the screen.
Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko
