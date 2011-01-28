Adam Darowski

My Journal

Adam Darowski
Adam Darowski
  • Save
My Journal patientslikeme blue white
Download color palette

Got some time to play with something today after taking a break from it for a few months.

9d11240468319e0bb118fbed29b1ad9c
Rebound of
How are you right now?
By Adam Darowski
View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2011
Adam Darowski
Adam Darowski
Head of User Experience at Sports Reference, LLC

More by Adam Darowski

View profile
    • Like