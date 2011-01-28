Tim Melideo

Sugar Darling Vintage video titles vintage 70s typography summer
This is a screen cap from the closing titles from a video I just finished editing for my wife's vintage clothing store. I was going for a 70s porn vibe for the text. It turned out exactly how I wanted. Check out the whole thing here: http://vimeo.com/19312748

Posted on Jan 28, 2011
